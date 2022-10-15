Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,020 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 3.5 %

MAS opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.