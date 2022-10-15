Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 10,968 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 711.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 146,420 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

HBI stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

