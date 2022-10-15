Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,242 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXT. StockNews.com raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $106.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.46%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

