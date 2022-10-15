Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 14,192 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 62,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

