Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 14,500 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,686,000 after purchasing an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,560,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,488,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LXP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

