Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,616. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $79.93.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.