Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,537 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

