Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 15,943 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,943 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.29.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $116.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

