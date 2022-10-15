Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,600 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSM stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,358 shares of company stock worth $2,702,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

