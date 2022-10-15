Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE EPR opened at $36.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

