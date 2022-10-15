Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,650 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $3,263,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 105,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $8,340,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 62.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Insider Activity at NortonLifeLock

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.78 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.74.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. Barclays dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.