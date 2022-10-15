Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,653 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,312,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,805,000 after purchasing an additional 231,212 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,164,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,967,000 after purchasing an additional 194,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $431,008.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $795,622.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $431,008.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $795,622.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $1,110,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,222.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 278,310 shares of company stock worth $11,146,518 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of -0.06.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

