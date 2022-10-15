Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,689 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Matson were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 80.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $350,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,979.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,877 shares of company stock worth $2,415,473. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

