Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,700 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $3,396,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $64.21 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.29%.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

