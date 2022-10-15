Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 329 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Insider Activity

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.93. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.