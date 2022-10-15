Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,200 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 45.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

