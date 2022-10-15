Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,400 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 231.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UCBI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

