Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 680 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ALLETE by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 384,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth $15,164,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.67. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 9th.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

