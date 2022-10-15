Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 20.7% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.82. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.31 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

