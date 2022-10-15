Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

