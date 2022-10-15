Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diodes were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $67.53 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

