Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,380,000 after acquiring an additional 150,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,344,000 after buying an additional 164,322 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,783,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,370,000 after buying an additional 71,955 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,349,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,034,000 after buying an additional 275,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,868,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,103,000 after buying an additional 182,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

