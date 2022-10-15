Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 61.1% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in American States Water by 100.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in American States Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Price Performance

AWR stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $103.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.75.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 71.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

