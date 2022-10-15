Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.67

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.67 and traded as low as $84.73. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $84.75, with a volume of 1,499 shares changing hands.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.67.

Orient Overseas (International) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $12.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 33.02%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

