Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.67

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.67 and traded as low as $84.73. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $84.75, with a volume of 1,499 shares changing hands.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.67.
Orient Overseas (International) Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $12.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 33.02%.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orient Overseas (International) (OROVY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.