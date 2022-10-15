Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.05

Shares of Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.05 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.63 ($0.12). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 302,875 shares traded.

Orosur Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.05. The firm has a market cap of £19.80 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its principal project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

