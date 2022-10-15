Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTICGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $0.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 354.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OTIC. StockNews.com started coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Otonomy Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTICGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

