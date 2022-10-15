Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $0.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 354.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OTIC. StockNews.com started coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.