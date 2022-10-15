Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Lowered to $134.00 at Bank of America

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Bank of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

NYSE PKG opened at $113.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average of $143.03.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,268,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after purchasing an additional 155,646 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

