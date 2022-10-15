Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Pactiv Evergreen Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
