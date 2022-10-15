Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

