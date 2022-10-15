PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $406.60

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 406.60 ($4.91) and traded as low as GBX 378.60 ($4.57). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 406 ($4.91), with a volume of 1,812,950 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.37) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

PageGroup Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 406.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 437.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 812.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86.

PageGroup Increases Dividend

PageGroup Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of GBX 31.62 ($0.38) per share. This is a positive change from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7%. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

