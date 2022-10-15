Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Guggenheim

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.53.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Shares of PARA stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $39.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
