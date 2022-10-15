Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,937 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $13.29 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $622.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -7.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Atb Cap Markets cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $133,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.