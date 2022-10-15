PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.59.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMT stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after buying an additional 85,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,379,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 106,963 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.