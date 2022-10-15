PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $170.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

PEP opened at $170.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.55. The company has a market cap of $234.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

