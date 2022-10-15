Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 780,473 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,796.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 823,918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,473 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

