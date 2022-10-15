Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.44

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.44 and traded as low as $29.13. Pershing Square shares last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 10,078 shares.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.