PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.47

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and traded as low as $11.22. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 149,067 shares trading hands.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 181,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 573,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 85,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

