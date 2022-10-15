PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.47

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and traded as low as $11.22. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 149,067 shares trading hands.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.