Piper Sandler Boosts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $80.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.