Piper Sandler Trims Post (NYSE:POST) Target Price to $107.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on POST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE:POST opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. Post has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

