Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.86

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.86 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 9.19 ($0.11), with a volume of 523,588 shares changing hands.
Plant Health Care Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of £28.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.11.
Insider Activity
In other Plant Health Care news, insider Jeffrey Tweedy acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,041.57).
Plant Health Care Company Profile
Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, citrus, sugar cane, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.
