PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
PointsBet Trading Up 3.4 %
PBTHF opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. PointsBet has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.17.
PointsBet Company Profile
