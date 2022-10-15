PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PointsBet Trading Up 3.4 %

PBTHF opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. PointsBet has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

PointsBet Company Profile

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

