PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Stock Rating Lowered by ING Group

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PostNL from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of PostNL from €4.20 ($4.29) to €2.00 ($2.04) in a research note on Tuesday.

PostNL Price Performance

PostNL stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. PostNL has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

