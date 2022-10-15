PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,037 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after buying an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,640,000 after buying an additional 99,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 594,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,359,000 after buying an additional 34,346 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $61.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

