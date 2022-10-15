PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) PT Raised to $55.00 at Bank of America

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PCH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

