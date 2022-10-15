PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $104.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.28.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

