Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of Premier stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

