Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,559,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,322,000 after buying an additional 59,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,003,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBH opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $277.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

