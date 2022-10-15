ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Holdings Trimmed by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 892.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 66,862 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth $1,775,000. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 22.7% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of UPRO opened at $28.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $78.71.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.