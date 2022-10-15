Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Hovde Group

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Hovde Group to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PB. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,473,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.