PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $51.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,140,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 109.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8,278.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 863,732 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

