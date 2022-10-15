Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bank Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CADE opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,419,000 after acquiring an additional 182,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after buying an additional 330,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after buying an additional 135,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,099,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,171,000 after buying an additional 124,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 288,802 shares in the last quarter.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.